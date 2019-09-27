The Bannock Economic Symposium had a special guest speaker today, Governor Brad Little.
The Bannock Development Corporation hosted the annual event at Idaho State University's Stephens Performing arts center.
The symposium highlights current economic development projects, promoters, and key players such as governor little.
A major talking point during the Governor's speech was freight trains and their importance to agriculture in Idaho.
John Regetz, president and CEO of Bannock Development Corporation, expanded on what Governor Little said "and exporting is critical to the growth of agriculture in Idaho, because markets are pretty saturated in the us for food now, we have to get overseas and the governor is a major proponent with all of the foreign trade missions he puts on that focus on agriculture."
Other topics dealt with workforce development and education.
Idaho central credit union, the sponsor of the symposium made a $15,000 donation to Bannock Development.
