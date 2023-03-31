More than a dozen cats were recently rescued from an abandoned home in Bannock County.
Bannock Feral Friends recently found more than 15 cats left in an abandoned home.
Feral Friends volunteers were able to humanely trap and remove the cats from the home.
Most were in need of medical attention.
One cat had to be taken straight to an emergency clinic because she had a respiratory infection, severe dehydration, and a viral infection that ruptured an eye.
That cat, and others, will need ongoing medical care.
Bannock Feral Friends said if you'd like to help you can donate food or supplies to them.
You can also donate to Mountain View Hospital to help with medical treatment or donate through Bannock Feral Friends' Venmo account.
For more information or to help, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-840-1822 or contact them through their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.