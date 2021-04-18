Bannock Youth Foundation hosted a pinwheel pick-up event for Child Abuse Prevention Month Saturday.
Volunteers could be seen holding signs as cars drove by. Some even honked in support of their event.
Pocatello Police also lent a helping hand if volunteers needed any assistance during the event.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England also made an appearance according to Community Aligned in Prevention Efforts Coordination Shannon Fox.
Fox said the event is a way for people to get involved when it comes to a difficult topic like child abuse, but it also gives them the opportunity to spread awareness about it to the community.
"We were trying to be really creative with child abuse prevention month this year," said Fox. "We wanted to do some fun community events as well because it is a difficult topic, we've been going through a difficult time."
"This pinwheel pick-up day kind of came about the spirit of just 'Let's have some fun while also talking about some serious things,'" said Fox.
To find out more about the work the Bannock Youth Foundation is doing through the CAPE program, you can find them on Facebook.
