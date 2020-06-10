From Idaho State University news release:
Idaho State University has selected Barnes & Noble College to manage the in-store and online bookstore operations for the Pocatello and Idaho Falls campuses beginning June 29.
Barnes & Noble College will support the academic success of ISU students, offering learning materials including an extensive selection of used, digital and new textbooks, plus robust textbook rental and price-match programs.
“We are excited about the ISU/Barnes & Noble College partnership and the opportunities it will bring to our campus community,” said Lowell Richards, associate vice president of ISU student affairs. “Barnes & Noble College has the extensive experience and vision to enhance our bookstore as a campus destination, enrich the book-buying experience, expand affordable resources for ISU students and support the university’s overall mission.”
Barnes & Noble College hopes to drive significant cost savings for ISU students through its expansive offering of affordable course materials. The ISU Bookstores will also offer open educational resources (OER) and OER-based courseware through OpenStax, BNC Courseware +™ and other major providers. First Day™, the company’s inclusive access solution, provides additional opportunities for savings by offering course materials at reduced prices through a course-materials charge for participating programs. Students have the option to receive their materials on or before the first day of class, delivered through the Canvas learning management system.
Additionally, faculty will gain access to Adoptions & Insights Portal (AIP), an advanced online textbook-adoption platform. AIP offers a step-by-step guide for course material adoptions, recommendations, peer reviews, adoption history and the ability to compare course material prices and formats.
Barnes & Noble College will also offer an enhanced product assortment of clothing, gifts, school supplies, technology products and more, which students, faculty, staff and alumni can browse both in-store and online.
“Idaho State University is well regarded for its excellent education programs, and we are proud to support the ongoing academic success of the campus communities by increasing access to affordable course materials,” said Lisa Malat, president, Barnes & Noble College. “We look forward to delivering a dynamic retail experience and innovative learning tools, all while providing great value to the students, faculty, staff and alumni of ISU.”
Barnes & Noble College currently operates more than 780 campus stores nationwide.
The ISU Bookstore was previously managed by Follett Corp.
For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visitwww.bncollege.com.
