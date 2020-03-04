The Pocatello Police Department reported to a barricaded suspect earlier this morning.
We first received word of the barricade at 6:26 am which occurred at 424 North 13th Avenue.
As of this morning officers were negotiating with the suspect and asked the community to avoid that particular area.
There is no threat to the public and the Pocatello Police Department will alert the community once the barricade is over and area is fully secure.
As of 10 am this morning no new information was available.
