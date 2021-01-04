Bars & Restaurants in Wyoming Can Resume Late-Night Service

Bars and restaurants across Wyoming will be allowed to return to normal operating hours beginning January 9th, as Covid-19 hospitalizations decline in the state.

Governor Mark Gordon made the announcement on Saturday.

The updated health orders allow bars and restaurants to resume onsite consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and they allow gyms to increase the number of participants in group fitness classes from 10 to 25.

