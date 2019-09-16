The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:
On September 15, 2019 at approximately 11:47 p.m. Idaho Falls Emergency Dispatch received a call from an individual reporting smoke coming from the basement of a single family home located on the 1400 block of Alameda Avenue. There were three adults and one child inside the home at the time. The occupants evacuated the home safely. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
The reporting person told dispatch that the smoke was getting heavier and appeared to be coming from the smoke vents. The call was upgraded to a structure fire and additional resources were dispatched, including a ladder truck, two engines, two ambulances and a battalion chief.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to one room in the basement but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home. The estimated damages were approximately $12,000 in property damage and approximately $5,000 in content damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.