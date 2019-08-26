If you use voice search on a smart device you have at home, you may want to use extra caution.
We all use home smart devices, such as Siri, Echo, Alexa, or Google Home for simple tasks such as to play music or ask for a weather forecast but sometimes they could lead you in the wrong direction.
If you ask the device to dial a number, whether it be to a bank or a specific company, it could be dialing a fake number placed in the search results by scammers.
Usually, they can pay for ads in the search results and trick the algorithm of the home device to dial their fake number instead.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "If you want to call customer service, whether it's a major airline or you've had a problem with the product the best thing to do is go online and find that number yourself. Using a smart device to do that could lead you in the wrong direction."
You should always double check the URL of the website to make sure that it is the right company that you're looking for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.