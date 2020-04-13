Be Apart of Idaho History With Your Own Story

Have you ever thought about being a part of Idaho history, to have your name in the history book?
The Idaho State Historical Society is giving you the chance to be like the pioneers.
While we are living in historic times, the ISHS wants to help you personally etch your name into history.
They are accepting user submissions on how Idahoan lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
They are hoping to use these first hand accounts to pair with the events that are taking place.
HannaLore Hein, State Historian for ISHS, told who is able to submit a story.
"We're looking for stories of anyone regardless of age, you know if you have children in your life who are maybe experiencing disappointment or grief for the first time because they can't see their friends or they miss school or they miss prom. Those kind of stories are equally as important as the stories of health care workers from a cross the state."
To submit your story to be archived at the ISHS follow this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZClWrqET7jsjp8MOhArOzb2rtupCTmE-cOMuE-50Rjoa1lw/viewform
To learn more about Idaho history while self isolating at home visit: https://history.idaho.gov/historyathome/
