Tonight, many of us will ringing in the new year with friends and family. Know what to do when the party ends to make it home safely.
Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho says, "Celebrating is not an excuse to have a bad relationship with alcohol."
The bad relationship between drinking and driving increases on New Year's Eve.
According to safeauto.com, compared to an average night on the weekend, there are 71% more crashes with drugs or alcohol as a contributing factor between December 31 at 6:00 p.m. and January 1 at 6:00 a.m.
That increase in accidents led to the creation of Idaho Transportation Department's "Be Here Tomorrow" campaign.
Conde says, "Forty-five or more law enforcement agencies statewide are going to be involved ."
All those agencies have one goal in mind: reduce the number of fatal accidents.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than a quarter of all fatal accidents during this time of year are caused by drunk driving and as we enter a new decade, there isn't a good reason for that.
Conde says, "We need to keep the roads safe for everybody. With the ride sharing, and the ride hailing, and all the things we can do, there's just really not a reason to drive drunk."
Joe and Jessie Redd started Chubbuck Pocatello Designated Driver Service with the hope of keeping local roads safe.
Joe Redd says, "My intention is for Designated Driver to be a foundation where we can work from to get people to think better. Be more responsible."
The husband and wife team will pick up a customer and then drive him or her home in the customer's own car. This unique service has one goal in mind.
Jessie Redd says,"Well that's just it, making sure people are safe. Helping people have the right tools to make the right decisions."
While the couple is running a business, having drivers make the right decision before getting behind the wheel is what they want most.
Joe Redd says, "They can call friends. I don't care if they call friends. I just want somebody to pick them up."
This year, 210 bars across Idaho are involved in the "Be Here Tomorrow" campaign and are displaying messages to remind customers to find a safe ride home after their holiday celebrations.
