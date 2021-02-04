A few miles north of Preston along the banks of the Bear River lies the site of the Bear River Massacre.
It’s the largest Native American massacre site in the Western U.S.
The date was Jan. 29, 1863. Along the banks of the Bear River, near hot springs, the Shoshone were camping like they had done each winter for years.
“On that cold January morning, [Col. Patrick E.] Connor and his men descended off the bluff toward the southeast here and attacked this sleeping Indian village,” said Darren Parry, a descendant of a massacre survivor. “They knew they were coming. [Chief] Sagwitch had woken them up and prepared them as good as he could. But what is a bow and arrow compared to the rifles and sidearms of the soldiers?”
Parry said Connor and the more than 200 calvary soldiers did a frontal attack, during which the Shoshone’s weapons were spent.
“The army retreated, then flanked the Shoshone and pushed the remaining people to the river,” Parry said. “And then what happened was a full-scale massacre of my people.”
After a four-hour attack, between 400 and 500 Shoshone men, women and children were killed, as well as 23 U.S. soldiers.
There were few survivors. But those who did live would share horrific memories with future generations.
Parry is a descendant of Chief Sagwitch, who survived the massacre. His grandmother, Mae Timbimboo Parry was also a Tribe storyteller and activist to get the Shoshone Nation a voice.
From his ancestors and other Tribal members, Parry heard the survivors’ stories. He shared one example of a woman named Angichi.
"She told of running to the river with her newborn baby and jumping into the river near a hot spring,” Parry said. “There was an overhanging bank and she swam under there to hide and when she got there, there was 10 other women with her. They could hear the soldiers above them wondering where she had gone. Then it happened.
“Angichi's baby started to cry,” Parry continued. “Angichi lived to be more than 100 years old and she often told the Indian children the stories about having to drown her own baby so the rest of the people that were there with her wouldn't perish. She also told of having to do that while nursing the seven bullet wounds she had to her own body."
Fast forward to 1932, when the Daughters of Utah Pioneers built a memorial to honor the massacre. It was built just off Hwy 91 a few miles outside the city of Preston.
The Utah Pioneer Trails Association paid for a plaque to be put on the memorial. But much of the story it told would later be discredited.
The original plaque reads that the “Battle of the Bear River” was fought against Indians “guilty of hostile attacks on emigrants and settlers.”
It stated only 250 to 300 Indians were killed and labeled women and children as “combatant.” It inaccurately stated how many U.S. soldiers had died as well.
The original plaque also said that Chief Sagwitch died but he did not. It also read that “175 horses and much stolen property were recovered. 70 houses were burned.”
Alexis Beckstead is the president of the Franklin County Chapter of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
"When I became the president I started coming to the memorials and in their ceremonies they would talk about how the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers had done them wrong and it broke my heart because we are not like that,” she said.
So Beckstead did her own research and discovered a lot of the information on the plaque was wrong.
"The old plaque was written by a leading citizen in town who had very limited information and he used the calvary officers' corrupt report,” she said. “So some of the numbers were wrong, he said Chief Sagwitch died and he did not die. And the wording implies very negative attitude toward the Indians and we have always been displeased about that."
So Beckstead decided it needed to be fixed. In 2018, she began working toward getting the plaque changed.
Finally, in 2021, the old plaque has been replaced by a new one paid for by the International DUP.
The new plaque reads: “Bear River Massacre – In memory of the estimated 400 men, women and children of the Northwestern Shoshone Nation who were brutally massacred in this vicinity January 29th, 1863 by the U.S. Army California Volunteers from Fort Douglas, Utah under the command of Col. Patrick E. Connor. The attack took place in the early morning hours against a group of people with limited defense and without peaceful means first being sought when a conflict arose. Twenty-three soldiers died as a result of the encounter. Chief Sagwitch and other survivors joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, established a thriving farming community known as Washakie, and many helped build the Logan temple.”
Parry said he’s pleased with the new plaque and how it more accurately reflects the Shoshone’s side of history.
“I think they did a wonderful job,” he said. I think the first sentence says it all.
"I think our people are breathing a sigh of relief like 'Finally!' We're finally getting it right,” Parry added.
Parry said the plaque was never about erasing history – all perspectives are important to truly understand history.
But, he said, in order to heal, truth must be acknowledged.
“As painful as some of those truths may be, once it’s acknowledged, then people can have a chance to heal,” he said.
He said his ancestors would be pleased to see the Shoshone again have a voice.
"All we've ever wanted to do was tell our story from our unique perspective,” Parry said.
Parry plans to build an ampitheater at the site this spring. He is also working to raise another $3 million to build an interpretive center. Community members can donate to the funds at BoaOgoi.org.
