Beat the Heat with IFPD

This morning, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted its first Beat the Heat event.
Skyline High School's athletic field was busy with a different type of sporting event during Beat the Heat.
Kids, and their families, were invited to come out and meet the local police department. The kids were also able try all the different physical tests police officers have to pass when they go through post training.
The youth thought they were just out having fun with the local police officers but the event serves a dual purpose.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements says, "So these kinds of events allow people to come out and meet the police officers and have fun with them, do something enjoyable and have a good time with them, and then in the event you do need to call 911, it's not the first time you've met a police officer and that can bring a lot of comfort in those moments."
The Idaho Falls Police Department hopes to make Beat the Heat an annual event as a way to continue building a positive relationship with the community.
