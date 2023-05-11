Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is holding a fundraiser this month.
The Zoological Society is teaming up with Star Route Brewery for the 'Beer for Bears' event.
It will be Saturday May 20th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Star Route Brewery in Pocatello.
Star Route Brewery will be donating a percentage of their sales to the Zoological Society.
There will be raffle prizes available and live music.
Tiffani Wilson, the Co-president of Zoo Idaho's Zoological Society says the money raised will go toward a black bear exhibit.
"So part of the black bear exhibit is, we need to build a quarantine facility for them to stay temporarily for them to stay while we're doing the build-out, so that's part of it and then the black bear exhibit itself, if anybody's been to the zoo, we'll basically be extending that further down and make and enlarging it, so it's the construction and the design and cost, or the money will go to the construction and design to make that happen," says Tiffani Wilson, Co-President of Zoo Idaho Zoological Society.
