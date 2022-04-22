A local brewery is hosting a fund-raising event for Zoo Idaho this weekend.
Star Route Brewery in Pocatello is hosting the 2nd annual 'Beer for Bears' event.
It's Saturday, April 23rd from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Part of the proceeds from all the beer sales are going to Zoo Idaho to help make a new Black Bear exhibit.
There will be live music and give-aways.
Zoo officials say it's a fun way to learn about the zoo while making a connection with the community.
"It's important because it lets us talk with community members about what we're doing at the zoo and it helps us just make a little bit of money to put towards that fund for a new Black Bear exhibit and it gives a chance for our staff to come out and meet people," says Rachael Daniels, Zoo Idaho
Zoo officials say the new bear exhibit will have a water feature and larger space.
