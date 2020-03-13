Last week, Idaho Governor Brad Little discussed steps the state was taking to protect citizens against the corona virus.This morning, he held a press conference and declared a state of emergency. Here's what that means for Idahoans:
The declaration was signed for two reasons according to the governor: "To protect the vulnerable and to preserve hospital capacity."
Such a declaration allows for specific actions.
Governor Little says, "It increases our state's access to critical supplies such as respirators from the national stock pile; it activates the use of Idaho's emergency operations plan and makes funds available for use in the emergency disaster fund; it allows me as governor more flexibility to expedite contracts and the purchasing of supplies and it allows for expedited renewal process for nurses who have retired or left the profession to jump in and help response efforts when that need comes."
The goal is to use such actions when needed to "flatten the curve." A prevention plan outlined by the CDC which aims to prevent huge spikes in outbreaks in order to keep the health care system from being over saturated.
To help, the state is now testing more frequently. However, testing ability is still limited so highest risk patients will receive tests.
At last week's conference, only six Idahoans had been tested.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn says that is changing. She says, "We are continuing to test. We have now tested 100 patients through our state public health laboratory."
To increase testing, the state is working to get private labs to help. Officials are also reminding the public to be wary of outbreak rumors.
Dr. Hahn says, "We are absolutely committed at all levels to immediately report to the public as soon as we have our first positive case."
The emergency declaration allows the state to provide more resources in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is not mandating the closure of events or schools yet, but is leaving that up to local agencies to decide.
The state has an online tool to help Idahoans decide what the best course of action is for individuals, business, schools and local governments.
It can be found at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Just a few hours ago, President Trump declared a national emergency providing access to $50-billion dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.