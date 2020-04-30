It's important to be patient as local businesses reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business may not be the same for a while, as new social distancing measures will have to be out into effect in restaurants as well as new sanitary measures as well.
Businesses are encouraged to be transparent with consumers and let them know their new safety measures whether it be through posters in stores or even on social media.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "This pandemic is so unprecedented and as businesses slowly open up, we all just need to be patient as businesses work through the measures of trying to keep employees and customers safe. Customers are all going to be at different levels of comfort."
Above all, even if your business isn't open just yet you should know they are formulating their best plan to keep you as a customer safe.
