If you've seen the movie Elf, you've probably heard Buddy say "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." One local man does just that all while raising money for the Salvation Army.
At the Fred Meyer grocery store in Pocatello, Brian Martin spreads Christmas cheer through song. "You know when you sing, you're really opening yourself up," he says.
Martin doesn't consider himself the best singer, but does it anyway for two hours every time he volunteers to ring bells for the Salvation Army. "I sing a lot in the car, I sing around the house, but as far as actually getting out and singing this is the one time a year I get to do it," he explains.
Mr. Martin says singing for all to hear while ringing a bell for the annual Red Kettle Campaign always brings a smile to passersby, and he doesn't only bring joy through song. He says, "That first time that I did it -- before I did -- I suddenly got this thought, 'You know, I might as well make it a Victorian Christmas thing.'"
Yep, that's right. Martin dresses up in a Victorian-era suit. He dons a top hat adorned with holly, knee-high boots and a festive vest. He started doing this last year and it became an instant addiction.
This year, if you look on the "wall of crazy" at the Pocatello Salvation Army outpost where all volunteers are listed, you'll see Martin's name scheduled twice a week for the whole season. "(I ring) Tuesdays and Thursdays because I need a day in between to get my voice back," he adds.
Losing his voice temporarily is worth it. Martin believes in raising money for the Salvation Army because the organization helps local families in need, and he also enjoys brightening up someone's day even if they can't donate; especially during a year where so many traditions are being put on hold. "To come and do this," he says, "kind of helps fill in the gaps."
Martin says ringing bells is now a tradition he plans on doing every year. The Salvation Army is in desperate need for volunteers this year and he encourages everyone who can to reach out to their local outpost and ask about signing up for a shift.
This year because of COVID-19, bell ringers are asked to wear a mask. However, Martin takes a medication that makes him prone to fainting so he can't wear one. There is hand sanitizer attached to every kettle for those who donate to use, and to limit contact even further, you can donate via the internet at https://pocatello.salvationarmy.org/.
