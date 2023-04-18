Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds up to around 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Arco Desert, Lower and Upper Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, South Hills, and Raft River Region. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&