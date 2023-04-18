The new $11.5 million dollar Bengal Alumni Center will be holding its first event tonight.
The Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center will be hosting the 'Outstanding Student Achievement Awards' which is sponsored by the ISU Alumni Association.
The event will honor and celebrate some of ISU's best students graduating in May.
Social hour starts at 6:00 p.m. and the awards ceremony starts at 7:00 p.m.
"We want everyone to be there. It's an absolute beautiful facility and really it's going to meet a need that we have here at Idaho State and kind of a broader Pocatello area of having our really nice large meeting area and so we'll be breaking in the I-C-C-U event center, so come check it out. It's going to be a really fun and engaging night," says Ryan Sargent, ISU Alumni Association.
The event is free to the public but they ask that you RSVP by emailing alumni@isu.edu or calling their office.
