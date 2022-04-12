KPVI News Today Interview with Alumni Director Ryan Sargent about 'Bengal Giving Day'
Bengal Giving Day
Deanne Coffin
- Idaho State University
KPVI News Today Interview with Alumni Director Ryan Sargent about 'Bengal Giving Day' Read more
A new restaurant is bringing the taste of Venezuelan food to the area. Read more
- Twin Falls County
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 3:40 P.M., on N. 2500 East at E. 3700 North in Twin Falls County. Read more
- Idaho Falls, ID
Just before 8:00 yesterday night, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Riviera drive. Read more
House Speaker Scott Bedke sits down with KPVI News Today morning anchor Deanne Coffin Read more
The future of the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley is one step closer to reaching their goal thanks to another donation. Read more
- Fruitland
In continuing coverage on a new statewide amber alert law that was inspired by the disappearance of a Fruitland boy last summer. Read more
House Speaker Scott Bedke sits down with KPVI News Today morning anchor Deanne Coffin Read more
The future of the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley is one step closer to reaching their goal thanks to another donation. Read more
- Fruitland
In continuing coverage on a new statewide amber alert law that was inspired by the disappearance of a Fruitland boy last summer. Read more
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts. There will be a very tight gradient from almost no snow to higher forecasted amounts within the advisory area. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Apr 15
Apr 22
Apr 29
