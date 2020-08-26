Bengal Theater Reopens for Weekend Showings

As Idaho State University reopened the campus for the fall semester, they also opened the Bengal Theater to the public.
The Bengal Theater is offering movie screenings again on the weekends during limited hours.
While the pandemic still continues they are implementing new safety protocols to keep viewers safe.
These include a limit of 50 customers per show with spaced out seating, extra time in between showings to allow for proper cleaning and disinfection, and wearing mask throughout the theater.
Jason Sperry, Assistant Director of the Pond Student Union, explained you can still enjoy concessions during the movie.
"Face coverings are required while you're entering, exiting, while you're viewing the movie you can remove to enjoy concession."
Concessions will be available for purchase, but no refills on sodas or popcorn due to the pandemic.
