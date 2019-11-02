Information provided by Idaho State University
The Idaho State football team lost 26-20 to Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon in Holt Arena.
Idaho State had 430 yards of total offense and Northern Colorado finished with 387.
Idaho State rushed for 302 yards on 52 carries while quarterbacks Matt Struck and Sagan Gronauer combined to throw for 128 yards.
Idaho State had a chance to win the game in the final minute as a Bengal drive stalled at the Northern Colorado 18 yard line when Gronauer was picked off with 39 seconds to play.
Ty Flanagan rushed for 124 yards on 28 carries and Malakai Rango carried the ball 15 times for 96 yards and one touchdown.
Michael Dean caught three passes for 51 yards and one touchdown. Conner Wills had 12 tackles and Kody Graves finished with 11.
Idaho State trailed 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. David Allish booted a career-best 45-yard field goal with 8:44 left in the first half to cut the Bear lead to 6-3 and then after a defensive stop, Idaho State took a 10-6 lead on a Dean 40-yard touchdown reception from Struck with 5:49 left until halftime.
Northern Colorado managed a touchdown with 1:01 to play until the break to lead 12-10. The Bears led 18-10 after a Struck pass was picked off and returned for a touchdown with 14:09 left in the third quarter.
Later in the third quarter, a 10-yard touchdown run by Rango cut the Bears lead to 18-17 with 7:16 remaining. With 11:53 left in the fourth quarter, Allish kicked a 20-yard field goal to put the Bengals on top 20-18.
UNC then marched 63 yards on six plays to score the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion.
Idaho State closes out the 2019 home season on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Eastern Washington. The Bengal senior class will be honored prior to the start of the game.
Notes
- 302 rushing yards is the eighth most by a Bengal team since 2007.
- Ty Flanagan has rushed for 100 yards or more in five of the last six games.
- Conner Wills had a season-high 12 tackles.
- Christian McFarland tied his career-high in tackles with 10.
- Ty Flanagan moved into sixth place for most rushing yards at Idaho State. He now has 2,476 yards. Isaac Mitchell is in fifth place with 2,536 yards.
- Ty Flanagan moved into sixth place for most rushing attempts with 466. Isaac Mitchell is in fifth place with 521.
- Michael Dean's touchdown reception gives him 25 for his career and moves him into a tie for fourth place in the Bengal record book with Akilah Lacey and Brett Fowler.
- Mitch Gueller now has 3,149 receiving yards.
- Michael Dean moved into sixth place in the Idaho State record book for most receiving yards with 2,377. Eddie Thompson is in fifth place with 2,400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.