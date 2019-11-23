Information provided by Idaho State University
The Idaho State football team ended the 2019 season with a 38-10 loss at No.6 Weber State on Saturday afternoon at Stewart Stadium.
Weber State had 443 yards of total offense while the Bengals were held to 186. Idaho State had 50 rushing yards and 136 passing.
Matt Struck was 7-14 for 48 yards and Sagan Gronauer was 8-12 for 88 yards and one touchdown.
Michael Dean had five receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown was the final reception of his career. Austin Campbell carried the ball four times for 22 yards. Darian Green had a season-high 17 tackles and Kody Graves added nine.
Idaho State fell behind 31-0 at halftime before David Allish kicked a 45-yard field goal with 8:16 left in the third quarter.
Dean scored the Bengals touchdown on a 49 yard reception with 2:06 left in the game.
Notes
- Mitch Gueller finished his career as Idaho State's all-time leading receiver in yards with 3,245. He finished sixth in receptions with 178 and seventh in touchdowns with 24.
- Michael Dean finished his career ranked fifth in receiving yards with 2,516 and eighth in receptions with 170. His 26 receiving touchdowns puts him fourth all-time in the Idaho State record book.
- Freshman Sagan Gronauer threw his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Michael Dean.
- Michael Dean's final reception as a Bengal was a touchdown.
- Michael Dean's 49-yard touchdown reception was the teams 23rd play of 30 yards or more this year.
