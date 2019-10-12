Information provided by Idaho State University
Matt Struck threw five touchdowns to five difference receivers to spark the Idaho State football team to a 55-20 Homecoming win over North Dakota on Saturday afternoon in Holt Arena in front of a crowd of 8,731 fans.
Struck threw for 396 yards and no interceptions. Tanner Conner caught four passes for 122-yards and one touchdown while Mitch Gueller had eight receptions for 115-yards and one touchdown.
Gueller set the Idaho State career record for most receiving yards. He needed 41 coming into the game. He now has 2,938 receiving yards for his career. He passed the record Rodrick Rumble set in 2012 with 2,863 yards.
Idaho State had 609 yards of total offense. Idaho State had 213 on the ground and 396 in the air. Ty Flanagan led the ground game with a career-high 163 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown.
North Dakota had 452 yards of total offense but only 92 on the ground on 25 carries.
North Dakota took a 7-0 lead with 10:45 left in the first quarter. After scoring on the opening drive, the Bengals scored 34 straight points to take a 34-7 lead with 11 minutes left in the third quarter.
Kevin Ryan kicked his first of two field goals, on a 39-yarder with 9:17 left in the first. Idaho State trailed 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bengals then scored 28 second quarter points to blow the game open. Gueller scored on a six-yard receptions with 13:20 left in the first half to put the Bengals on top 10-7. That scoring drive was a 16 play, 76 yard drive that ate up 6:21 on the clock.
Five minutes later Conner scored on a 73-yard touchdown reception and four minutes later Michael Dean caught a 27-yard touchdown pass to up the Bengal lead to 24-7 with 4:43 to play. Austin Campbell caught a three-yard pass from Struck to put Idaho State on top 31-7 at halftime.
Ryan kicked a career-long 44-yarder with 11 minutes left in the third quarter to make the score 34-7. UND scored a touchdown with 2:45 left in the third but the Bengals countered when Malaki Rango took a 10-yard pass from Struck into the end zone to up the lead to 41-13 with 56 seconds left in the quarter.
UND cut its deficit to 41-20 early in the third quarter but a 75-yard touchdown run by Flanagan and a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown by Oshea Trujillo put the game out of reach.
Idaho State returns to the field on Saturday, Oct 19 for a 3:30 mountain time kick at Idaho in the Battle of the Domes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.