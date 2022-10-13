A local food pantry is asking for donations.
The Benny's Pantry Food Drive helps Idaho State University students.
Some of the items they need are breakfast items, healthy snacks, whole grains and baking and cooking items.
You can leave any donations on your doorstep the evening of October 18th and it will be picked up between 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The items will then be delivered to the pantry.
If you have questions you can call 208-270-9454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.