If you're a first time house buyer, one of the best cities in the United States to buy one is right here in Idaho.
While Covid-19 has impacted everyone financially, interest rates on mortgages are at record lows making it a good time to invest in the real estate market.
WalletHub released their 2020 study on the best and worst cities for new homeowners with some of the key metrics being market attractiveness, affordability, and the quality of life.
This also includes other important metrics such as real estate taxes and crime rate on property.
Some of the worst cities were bigger cities such as San Francisco and Berkeley, California as they are extremely unaffordable.
Henderson, Nevada right outside Las Vegas, is actually the best city right now for new homeowners and Boise, Idaho finished second.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said "Boise did really well, it ranked second-best in terms of place for first-time home buyers, really good in terms of its real estate market right now."
Thornton, Colorado and Chesapeake, Virginia also finished in the top 5.
Here is a link to the full study: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-first-time-home-buyers/5564/
