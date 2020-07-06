Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&