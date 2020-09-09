Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, NORTHEAST WINDS 13 TO 18 MPH. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 34 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...LAKE WINDS ACROSS AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. FROST CONDITIONS ACROSS A GOOD PORTION OF THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN INCLUDING BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS, AND POCATELLO. * WHEN...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL WATER CRAFT. FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN OR SWAMP SMALL WATER CRAFT. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&