WalletHub released its best and worst cities to retire in for 2020, and some of the top cities on the list may surprise you.
When people think of retirement, most people head to Florida and to no surprise 4 out of the 5 top cities out of 180 were in Florida.
Some of the key factors in the study included taxes, elderly-friendliness, things to do, and property crime rates.
Casper and Cheyenne, Wyoming as well as Salt Lake City, Utah landed in the top 16 and as long as you don't mind a cool winter.
Locally in Idaho, Boise finished 27th and Nampa finished 76th.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "So because Nampa is more of a suburb than a city there's certainly less to do there in terms of museums even adult, volunteer activities so that's why it didn't score as highly there."
Some of the worst places to retire were Washington, D.C., Detroit, and New York due to being highly populated and expensive, masking them harder to survive on a fixed retirement income.
For more information: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-to-retire/6165/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.