With Father's Day coming up, WalletHub did a study analyzing the best states for working dads.
Some of the key metrics used were economic and social well-being, economic balance, parental leave policies, and school system quality.
This year was a little different than most years since many working dads were working from home and were able to spend more time with their children.
Some of the best states were Massachusetts, Minnesota and Connecticut, while some of the worst were Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico.
Idaho did not fare to well coming in at 46th on the list.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "Idaho was low here for a couple of different reasons, mainly when it comes down to economic and social well being, and child care. It actually ranked last for child care."
Utah fared much better than Idaho, coming in at 19th on the list with its work-life balance being is strong point.
Here is a link to the full study: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-working-dads/13458/#videos-for-news-use
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.