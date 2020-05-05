Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... ...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...SHOSHONE, RICHFIELD, CAREY, BURLEY, RUPERT, HEYBURN, AND OAKLEY. * WHEN...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING. FOR THE HIGH WIND WATCH, FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BLOWING DUST COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY WHILE DRIVING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&