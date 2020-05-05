Nurses are in high demand with the COVID-19 pandemic, and a recent WalletHub study showed the best and worst states to be a nurse in.
Some of the best states were Oregon and Washington due to various factors such as work environment, coronavirus support for nurses, other things such as mandatory overtime restrictions, and a good number of nurses to hospital beds.
Louisiana and New York came in at the bottom of the list due to some of the lowest salaries for nurses in relation to costs of living and not as many nursing jobs per capita.
Idaho came in as the 11th best state for nurses.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "Idaho just narrowly missed the top 10, still with a lot of good things going on. Right now it has the 4th most healthcare facilitates per captia so that's certainly helpful that means there's more places for nurses to get jobs comparative to the size of the population.”
Wyoming and Montana were two other states that made the top 10.
Here is a link to the full study: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-nurses/4041/
