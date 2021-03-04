On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game released their fish stocking plans for the month of March.
Overall, 23,000 rainbow trout are heading to fisheries in southeast Idaho. The American Falls Reservoir will receive 18,000 trout from March 8 through March 12. Other bodies of water receiving catchable trout include the Bannock Reservoir, Bear River below the Alexander Dam, Crystal Springs Pond, and Edson Fichter Pond.
The number of trout released may be altered by weather, water conditions, or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions turn favorable.
