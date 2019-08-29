The Eastern Idaho State Fair "Best Fair Food" Contest was held to determine the best new foods that will be at the fair this year.
Our very own Rachel Cox-Rosen and Michael Autovino were judges, along with other members of the Eastern Idaho Media.
There were many traditional dishes, such as the Bullseye Burger and Churro Donuts, as well as other new additions such as the Birthday Bash Cake and Shake and Fruity Pebble Funnel Cake.
This year's champion for best new fair food was the Mexican Crazy Corn Nachos.
Richard Johnson, Owner, Mexican Crazy Corn said, "This project with our Mexican Crazy Corn Nachos has been a year in the making so we've really worked hard trying to get the right ingredients, you know we've got our fresh Mexican sweet corn, we've got that fresh cherry tomato that's grown in our farm as well."
You can try all of the new food at the fair beginning Friday, August 30th.
