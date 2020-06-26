Best Small Cities to Start Small Businesses In

Small businesses are not only the bloodline of Idaho, but also the US.
And two cities in eastern Idaho have been ranked in the top 40 for best small cities to start a small business.
The study conducted by go.verizon.com took into account multiple different factors including broadband accessibility, commute time, tax score and many more.
Both Idaho Falls and Pocatello ranked 29th and 35th on the list respectively.
Given Idaho is extremely friendly to small businesses made our two cities top contenders for blossoming start ups.
Our neighbors in Logan, Utah ranked 9th on the list.
For more information on the study and it's methodology click on the following link: https://go.verizon.com/resources/the-best-small-cities-to-start-a-small-business/
