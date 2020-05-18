Veterans retire across the country, but some states may offer better opportunities for them than others.
Some of the most important things for veterans who come out of the military are job opportunities, affordable housing, and low taxes which help provide a comfortable retirement.
Some of the best states were Virginia and Florida which have both good economic environments and healthcare facilities
Idaho finished at 10th on the list, ranking pretty well among others.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "Idaho is better when it comes to things like tax-friendliness specifically for veterans, there's no state tax on military pension and unfortunately not something that every state can say."
May is recognized as Military Appreciation Month.
Here is a link to the full study: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-military-retirees/3915/
