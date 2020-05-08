While it may be tempting to book new travel plans for this year, you may want to think again.
You should contact the company or travel agency that you used if you had to cancel a trip earlier during the pandemic to find out the status of your refund.
If you plan on rescheduling, holding off may be the best option right now because the rest of the year may still be up in the air if another wave of COVID comes through an area you wish to travel to.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "If you are booing travel right now you really want to read that fine print and make sure you understand if you can reschedule or cancel in the future if another wave of COVID were to hit."
The Better Business Bureau strongly recommends to buy travel insurance to ensure a refund but to read through it carefully to make sure your trip would be fully covered.
