Severe winds can cause damage on your property but also make you an easy target for fake contractors.
With the strong winds we saw earlier in the week, the Better Business Bureau is reminding consumers of contractors trying to offer you a deal that's too good to be true so you don't have to go through insurance.
One of the first things that you should do is contact your insurance company to go over your policy and find out what you need to do to file a claim.
When you go through your insurance and receive the check, do not give it to the contractor.
It's advised to pay them via credit card so that the contractor does not have any rights to your claim.
The people that try to offer fixing your property at a low cost are referred to as "storm chasers" that are often times not local companies.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "A lot of times they are not based here so they may do the work and then disappear to another area that's been hit and if there's any extra fixes you need or warranty issues a lot of times that's where people see problems and they can't get a hold of that business because it's not based here."
Once you do find a contractor, it’s recommended that you research their business and find out more about their work history in your neighborhood.
