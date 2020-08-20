It's that time of the year when Census workers come around to your house, and unfortunately they are being impersonated.
If you've already filled out the Census form online, a Census worker won't come to your door but if they do you most likely haven't filled out the form.
However, the Better Business Bureau has received plenty of reports even locally in Eastern Idaho of Census workers being impersonated so that they can gain personal information.
Census workers will never ask you for sensitive information such as your social security number, bank account numbers, or your mother's maiden name.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "If you are concerned that this may be someone impersonating a Census worker is ask to see their ID badge and then a lot of the Census works will be carrying a Census bag."
One of the requirements also for Census workers this year is that they stay fix feet apart from you and must ask you the questions outside on the front lawn instead of at your door.”
