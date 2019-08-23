Beware of Fake Fair Tickets

The Eastern Idaho State Fair is one week away but beware of online-fair scams.
Friday morning, the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds bustled with activity. People brought antiques, crafts and everything in between.
Vendors put up signs and fair officials gave a warning to a scam you may come across.
Eastern Idaho State Fair General Manager J. Brandon bird says, "They're using the ploy of saying they're just selling tickets when they really do not have any tickets."
Over the last few weeks, fair tickets have been for sell online but buyers need to be wary of where they purchase. You need to be sure you're buying a real ticket at the "fairest" price.
Those real tickets can be purchased at funatthefair.ticketforce.com.
After purchasing tickets on the website, the physical ticket will be sent to you by mail or kept on hold at will call. If you see a digital ticket for sale, it's fake. And fair officials say there is no reason to buy from a scalper.
Bird says, "You're buying from a re-seller and a re-seller is marking those tickets up significantly. And right now, there are plenty of tickets still available, our events are selling well, and everyone is excited. But nothing will put a damper on things more than showing up with a ticket that doesn't get you into an event."
The Eastern Idaho State Fair kicks off on August 30, 2019.
For more information on buying fair tickets visit https://funatthefair.ticketforce.com/
