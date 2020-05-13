With more people having more time to be on social media curing the COVID-19 crisis, scammers are using this to their advantage.
Lately the Better Business Bureau has been seeing an influx of fake coupons to retail stores so scammers can either try and get your identity by making you enter your personal information to get the coupon or have you download malware to your computer.
Some common ones are typically to Costco, Starbucks, or Trader Joe’s.
Most importantly, businesses will never ask for your personal information for a coupon so once you see that happening that should immediately be a red flag.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "So the best thing to do is to go to that specific store's site or the manufacturer's site and look and see if they're offering the coupon on their site and if you're just seeing it on social media the best thing to do is just disregard."
Typically if the link through social media takes you to a different website, it most likely will be a fake coupon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.