Often times if you see a deal that's too good to be true, it most likely is especially when it comes to sports memorabilia.
With the recent death of Kobe Bryant and the increase in demand of people wanting a jersey, scammers use this as a way to prey on people's emotions.
You should make sure you're purchasing from an authorized retailer and not a third-party website as well as using extra caution while clicking on news stories that could take you to fake websites.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau said, "We've seen people be targeted is through a salacious news story, it may be shocking new video or more information and people click on that which is then taking you to an unsecure site that can really put your personal and financial information at risk."
You can always check on the Better Business Bureau's website for reviews of websites that sell sports memorabilia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.