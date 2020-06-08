In light of all widespread damage to stores across the country, you may be wanting to make a donation but scammers are taking advantage of the opportunity.
Most online organizations have good intentions with the money you donate, but the Better Business Bureau recommends to research the organization and their mission statement.
Many social media posts are encouraging you to donate through PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App but if you send the money to the wrong person or input the wrong amount it may be hard to get your money back.
Also keep in mind, many organizations have reached their donation capacity and are encouraging you to donate towards other charities.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "Any charity that you find that maybe has vague descriptions of how the funds will be used or how they're being collected. Anything like that may persuade you to find a charity that you can really see how they're going to use your money so you can feel confident in the donation you're making."
You can visit give.org, Charity Navigator, and Charity Watch online to find out the best places to donate.
