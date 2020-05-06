The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new pyramid scheme going around online and social media.
You may receive a direct message or email saying if you make a small investment such as $100 and then when you get more people involved you'd make more money.
The sad reality is that while you may actually make some money, the people that you invite most likely won't get the money that they've invested back.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB Northwest and Pacific said, "If you are getting these type of emails from a friend and they're telling you their involvement in it just because something's coming from a friend we advise that maybe you do your research as well and even if they've had success that may mean you don't and you could lose the money invested."
While this may be profitable for some, the harsh reality is that in most cases it's not for a lot of people.
Typically if it seems too good to be true it usually is.
