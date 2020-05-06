Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 EXPECTED. FOR THE BLOWING DUST ADVISORY, VISIBILITY BETWEEN ONE QUARTER MILE AND ONE MILE IN BLOWING DUST. * WHERE...IDAHO FALLS, REXBURG, ST. ANTHONY, POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS, SHELLEY, AND FORT HALL. * WHEN...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY. FOR THE BLOWING DUST ADVISORY, UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY. DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF REDUCED VISIBILITY ON INTERSTATES IN BLOWING DUST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT DRIVE INTO AN AREA OF BLOWING DUST. REMEMBER, PULL ASIDE, STAY ALIVE. PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&