Summer is a very common time for people to move across Eastern Idaho and scammers are keeping a close eye on those that are.
Because the moratorium on evictions ended on July 24th across Idaho, people may be moving even more so now to find a cheaper place.
Nationally, rental scams are on the rise and people have lost over $100,000.
Covid-19 is changing the way rental companies show houses, and of the times now they have a lock box with the key on it and a code so you can go look at it yourself.
Unfortunately, scammers are stealing online listings even locally in Bonneville County, blurring out the watermarks of real estates, and having people inquire about the houses so that they think the listing is real and place a deposit on the apartment or house when in reality, it's a way for them to lose their money and get scammed.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "The best thing that you can do to make sure the listing you are using is legitimate is call the property management company yourself and talk to someone in person and ask about their procedures and even get that code in person."
The Better Business Bureau also recommends never put down extra money for an apartment or house in a way that seems off, such as through wire transfer or gift cards.
