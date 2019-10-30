For the last two days, crazy hats have been spotted on the Idaho State University campus. Those silly hats are representing a serious cause.
Wearing bold hats and handing out free socks, two organizations are raising awareness about what it means to be one of the more than 2,000 homeless in Idaho.
Pastor Jacqualine "Big Momma" Thomas says, "Supportive housing gives a person unlimited time to stay. We're trying to help them regain the stability of a lifestyle for them to be able take care of their family."
Pastor Thomas, the Big Momma's House staff and members of the ISU Leadership Development Class spent two days on campus raising funds, and awareness, for the many families struggling with homelessness in the Gem State.
Leadership Development Class staff member Phil Jones says, "I wasn't aware how Pocatello has its struggles as well, and what I appreciate about Big Momma's House is it is not a hand-out, it's a help-up."
It's that hands-up approach to helping those in need that led to the partnership between the two organizations.
ISU employee Patti Overy says, "We were so moved by Big Momma's cause that we selected her, and her cause, as our service project."
It wasn't just students from ISU that got involved in the cause.
Big Momma's House staff member Linda Yruegas says, "Two students from Highland High School, Kennedy and Jenna, came and dropped off over 2,000 pairs of socks. And so, we've been handing them out to the students and definitely you can see that they're grateful."
While volunteers hand out the socks, they have a message for ISU students.
Leadership Development Class staff member Anna Siddoway says, "Homelessness does not discriminate. It impacts children, it impacts veterans, it impacts families. So, we're just here to support them, and our students and our community."
For the homeless in the community, Pastor Thomas has a message too.
Pastor Thomas says, "We are offering wrap-around services for those individuals that are ready to change their lives around."
The two organizations are teaming up with Idaho Central Credit Union to host a tailgate party this Saturday at ISU's Holt Arena parking lot. The public is invited to join them at noon.
