The Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls will be holding their official grand opening on Monday, November 28th, and on Tuesday morning they announced a big opening concert event.
Big Kenny and John Rich better known as Big and Rich will be coming to our city on Wednesday, November 30.
Tickets to the concert at the Hero Arena are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.
The country act will be the first official concert at the newly constructed center.
Other events include Mannheim Steamroller, Lindsey Stirling, comedian Brian Regan, and the live stage version of Peppa Pig.
