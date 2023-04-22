It was a big turnout for the 2023 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair.
Held on Earth Day, the fair at Caldwell Park in Pocatello played host to over 75 local businesses, agencies, and organizations many of which had hands-on activities like showing how water gets from the mountains to your faucet and free plants to put in your garden.
There was also music and free French fries provided by Lamb Weston.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare provided free soil and well water testing and education.
