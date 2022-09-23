Everything you could ever want to know about Sasquatch is going on right now in Bannock County.
The Bigfoot Rendezvous ’22 is taking place Friday and Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center between the grandstands and the horse arena.
The two-day event has special speakers and panels featuring Idaho State University’s Dr. Jeff Meldrum and Cliff Barackman from “Finding Bigfoot.”
Other guests include Bigfoot experts Michael Freeman, Marc Myrsell, Scot and Hannah Violette, and Becky Cook.
There are also venders selling Bigfoot gear and art.
Tickets are available in advance at ‘sasquatchprints.com.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.