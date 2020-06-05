A vehicle dealership temporarily ventured into the bicycle business.
The Phil Meador Automotive Group paired up with the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 to reward students for good behavior. More than 150 elementary students who had a perfect attendance record before classes switched to home based learning qualified for a new bike. Barries Sports put the bikes together and helped measure each student for the perfect fit.
Jason Meador with the Phil Meador Automotive Group says, "Giving back to the schools and especially giving back to the kids is always great to do and is just something we felt would be a fun thing to do as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.