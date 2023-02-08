A bill that would expand the Idaho Launch Program has passed the Idaho House.
Local State Representative Dustin Manwaring says the bill expands the existing Idaho Launch Program to high school graduates starting with the Class of 2024.
Eligible graduates can get a grant of $8,500 dollars to be used for workforce training programs, career technical programs, or college of their choice.
Preference will be given to students pursuing in-demand careers based on job market data.
"basically what we're doing is prioritizing the careers in Idaho that we have a lot of open positions and not qualified people for, and so that hopefully will connect more students and more graduating seniors that maybe didn't intend to go get additional training, and they will take that funding and go to, you know, lineman school, or go to welding school or go do something to get additional training so they can get enhanced skills and then get employed," says State Representative Dustin Manwaring, District 29.
If passed, there will be more than $100 million dollars allocated for this program next year.
