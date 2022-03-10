A bill that would have increased the secrecy surrounding Idaho's execution drug suppliers died in a senate committee hearing on Wednesday on a tie vote.
The legislation would have barred Idaho officials from releasing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, but it drew heavy opposition from criminal defense attorney's, a retired federal judge and various organizations who all argued that capital punishment requires more transparency, not less.
Members of the senate judiciary committee voted 4 to 4 on whether to advance the bill, which means the legislation automatically fails.
