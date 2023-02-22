A bill that would allow parents to file civil lawsuits against libraries and school districts has been introduced and is waiting for a hearing.
It is a new version of house bill 666 that was proposed last year, which would have allowed librarians to be jailed for distributing harmful materials to minors.
It did not pass.
This new bill would allow parents to file civil lawsuits against libraries and school districts for $10,000 dollars if their child obtains harmful material from school libraries.
State senator James Ruchti says harmful material is defined broadly, like descriptions of nudity, sexual conduct and sexual excitement.
Ruchti says he considers it to be a state sanctioned frivolous lawsuit.
"I also think it's just a little inconsistent with reality today. Here they are worried about materials in libraries, well kids don't get harmful materials in libraries. They get them on their cell phones or on their computer on the Internet. I mean that's the reality, so to me this is just an excuse for members of you know our communities to be trouble makers and to create problems for our librarians and for our school districts," says State Senator James Ruchti.
House bill 139 is awaiting a hearing in the house education committee.
