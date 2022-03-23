A bill that would change the third branch of government passed the House.
Local representative James Ruchti says the legislation was a last minute bill and probably one of the most significant that they have taken up in the entire session.
He says it changes the makeup of the 55-year-oid group, the Judicial Council that vets Judicial candidates in the state of Idaho, to include the Supreme Court.
Ruchti says he's been fighting the bill because it would change the makeup of that committee and put all the power in the Governor's hand to select committee members and judges.
"It's dangerous. It's the reason we set up the committee 55 years ago, was to put some separation between outside organizations, special interests and the ability to get their own people friendly to them on the court. Anyway it's dangerous that we're not going the other way and it just opens up the process to some bad behavior," say State Representative James Ruchti, District 29.
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
